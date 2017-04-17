Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins se...

Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins series preview, pitching matchups

16 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Pitching matchups: RHP Danny Salazar vs. RHP Kyle Gibson Monday at 8:10 p.m.; RHP Josh Tomlin vs. RHP Phil Hughes Tuesday at 8:10 p.m.; RHP Trevor Bauer vs. LHP Adalberto Mejia Wednesday at 8:10 p.m. and RHP Corey Kluber vs. RHP Ervin Santana Thursday at 1:10 p.m. Monday: Salazar went 0-1 with a 10.13 ERA in three starts against the Twins last year. This year he has 20 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings.

