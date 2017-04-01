Charley Walters: Dave St. Peter says ...

Charley Walters: Dave St. Peter says expect Twins to take 'meaningful step forward'

19 hrs ago

The Minnesota Twins, who open their season on Monday afternoon against the Kansas City Royals, lost 103 games last season, by far the most in major league baseball. "They should expect us to be better, to play the game the right way, to play better defense, be more astute at running the bases, and expect us to take a meaningful step forward," club president Dave St. Peter said.

