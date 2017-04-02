Brandon Kintzler will close for Minnesota Twins; beyond that, roles are open
Beyond that, however, there are few guarantees in the Twins' eight-man bullpen once Opening Day rolls around on Monday afternoon at Target Field. "Kintzler is my closer," Twins manager Paul Molitor said before Sunday's noon workout at Target Field.
