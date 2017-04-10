Boyd allows 1 hit in 6 innings, Tiger...

Boyd allows 1 hit in 6 innings, Tigers beat Twins 2-1

Matthew Boyd allowed one hit in six outstanding innings, and James McCann homered in the fifth to lift the Detroit Tigers to a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. Boyd took a no-hitter into the sixth before Robbie Grossman broke it up by lining a clean single to left field with two out.

