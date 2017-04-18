Bauer, Santana lift Indians over Twin...

Bauer, Santana lift Indians over Twins, 6-2

10 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

When Trevor Bauer's foot slipped on the mound with the bases loaded, causing him to balk in a run, his outing hung in the balance. Bauer struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings and Carlos Santana had two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Indians over the Minnesota Twins 6-2 on Thursday.

