Young Berrios a Classic vet for Puerto Rico
The tiny bit of hesitation and wonder that right-hander Jose Berrios might have felt last year with the Twins in his first Major League games was long gone Thursday afternoon. Pitching for Puerto Rico in the first inning of a 10-2 loss to the Rockies, Berrios faced bases loaded and a full-count against Trevor Story , a power-hitting shortstop.
