Who's DH-ing for the Twins this season?
As spring training starts to wind down, the roster is taking shape for the Twins and it's still a dogfight for the starting DH. Exiting the 2016 season, it appeared that it would be between Kennys Vargas and Byungho Park, but then the Twins were granted an extra option year for Vargas while Park was outrighted off the 40-man roster.
