Which Twins does Statcast love and hate?

17 hrs ago

Since its release in 2015, MLB Advanced Media's Statcast has gone from being an occasional nifty doodad that popped up during the 2015 playoffs - mostly to tell us just how dang fast Jarrod Dyson and Terrence Gore were, if memory serves - to a powerful tool in divining the individual contributions of certain players in a game that's riddled with context. Saturday at MIT's Sloan Sports Analytics Conference, MLB Advanced Media architects and ambassadors Mike Petriello, Darren Willman and Tom Tango unveiled two new Statcast metrics that will be released by Opening Day 2017: Hit Probability and Catch Probability.

