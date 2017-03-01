Vegas Thinks the Twins Will Improve, Too

We had some fun with the Twins' VIGODA projection of 80 wins a couple weeks back , but now Las Vegas has checked in with their over/under for 2017, and it's...74.5. Gleeman has more . Are the Twins really going to be 15-20 games better this year, despite not doing a whole hell of a lot in the offseason? Both these numbers take into account that it's statistically unlikely for the Twins to be as historically bad and unlucky as they were in a 59-win 2016, especially with a young-ish, improving lineup.

