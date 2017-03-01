Vegas Thinks the Twins Will Improve, Too
We had some fun with the Twins' VIGODA projection of 80 wins a couple weeks back , but now Las Vegas has checked in with their over/under for 2017, and it's...74.5. Gleeman has more . Are the Twins really going to be 15-20 games better this year, despite not doing a whole hell of a lot in the offseason? Both these numbers take into account that it's statistically unlikely for the Twins to be as historically bad and unlucky as they were in a 59-win 2016, especially with a young-ish, improving lineup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Twinkie Town.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC