Twins' young outfield stocked with 'd...

Twins' young outfield stocked with 'dangerous' arms

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

Twins manager Paul Molitor clearly wants to see what he has in youngsters Byron Buxton , Eddie Rosario , Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco , as all four have appeared in the same four games together early this spring. The Twins project to have a young and athletic outfield led by 23-year-old Buxton, 24-year-old Kepler and 25-year-old Rosario, and they're counting on Polanco, 23, to be the everyday shortstop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
News Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14) Feb '14 An Interested Obs... 1
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,531 • Total comments across all topics: 279,266,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC