Twins' young outfield stocked with 'dangerous' arms

Twins manager Paul Molitor clearly wants to see what he has in youngsters Byron Buxton , Eddie Rosario , Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco , as all four have appeared in the same four games together early this spring. The Twins project to have a young and athletic outfield led by 23-year-old Buxton, 24-year-old Kepler and 25-year-old Rosario, and they're counting on Polanco, 23, to be the everyday shortstop.

