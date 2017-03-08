The Twins worst case scenario for 2017 would have to be no progression of ANY prospects, while our veterans we signed play just good enough that the prospects under them get no chance to improve/play in the big leagues. 1. Ervin Santana is the best starter on the team, but shows a major regression from last year a month before the trade deadline and his stock plummets... Twins don't pull trigger 2. Phil Hughes finds his velocity again and shows promise early in the year, but fades away towards the end of the year and ends with a 4.80 ERA 3. Kyle Gibson's new throwing motion is a disaster and messes with his head all season.

