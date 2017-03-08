Twins Worst Case Scenario
The Twins worst case scenario for 2017 would have to be no progression of ANY prospects, while our veterans we signed play just good enough that the prospects under them get no chance to improve/play in the big leagues. 1. Ervin Santana is the best starter on the team, but shows a major regression from last year a month before the trade deadline and his stock plummets... Twins don't pull trigger 2. Phil Hughes finds his velocity again and shows promise early in the year, but fades away towards the end of the year and ends with a 4.80 ERA 3. Kyle Gibson's new throwing motion is a disaster and messes with his head all season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Twinkie Town.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC