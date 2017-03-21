Twins will put O'Rourke on DL to start season
Twins left-handed reliever Ryan O'Rourke was diagnosed with a strained left flexor pronator mass in his forearm near his elbow, and he will open the season on the 10-day disabled list, general manager Thad Levine said Tuesday. O'Rourke reported discomfort after his outing on Thursday against the Cardinals, and he underwent an MRI exam that revealed the strain.
