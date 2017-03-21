Twins will put O'Rourke on DL to start season

Twins left-handed reliever Ryan O'Rourke was diagnosed with a strained left flexor pronator mass in his forearm near his elbow, and he will open the season on the 10-day disabled list, general manager Thad Levine said Tuesday. O'Rourke reported discomfort after his outing on Thursday against the Cardinals, and he underwent an MRI exam that revealed the strain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Twins.