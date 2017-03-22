Twins: When a young Phil Hughes took pitching tips from Tom House
For all the talk of the Twins' new experimental pitching bent, from Craig Breslow's Rapsodo device to Kyle Gibson's trip to the Florida Baseball Ranch, it's easy to forget Phil Hughes was the first among them to visit a true pitching guru. Back in the mid-'90s, when Hughes was growing up in southern California, his parents took him to one of the earliest clinics conducted by Tom House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC