Twins: When a young Phil Hughes took pitching tips from Tom House

For all the talk of the Twins' new experimental pitching bent, from Craig Breslow's Rapsodo device to Kyle Gibson's trip to the Florida Baseball Ranch, it's easy to forget Phil Hughes was the first among them to visit a true pitching guru. Back in the mid-'90s, when Hughes was growing up in southern California, his parents took him to one of the earliest clinics conducted by Tom House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.