Twins taking advantage of strong outfield arms
The Twins are looking to take advantage of the athleticism and strong arms their young outfielders possess, and they used data from last year to determine that they should play shallower this season in certain situations, especially with runners at second base. Minnesota's starting outfield is expected to be composed of left fielder Eddie Rosario , center fielder Byron Buxton and right fielder Max Kepler , all of whom can handle center and have plus-arms.
