Twins reliever Michael Tonkin polishing a new cutter

Out of options and battling to keep his spot in the Twins' revamped bullpen, Michael Tonkin may have come up with an extra weapon just in time. Since debuting a 90-mph cutter on March 13 against the Tampa Bay Rays, the 27-year-old right-hander has posted a 3.00 earned-run average in his past six outings.

