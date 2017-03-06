Twins rally for walk-off win in 10th inning behind Adrianza, Gimenez

Byron Buxton singled, doubled and made a dazzling diving catch to steal a hit, and Kyle Gibson and five relievers limited the Cardinals to just five hits on Monday. But the biggest hits of the day belonged to Twins infielder Ehire Adrianza, whose ninth inning, two-out single tied the game, and Chris Gimenez, whose two-out, 10th-inning single won it, 2-1 at Hammond Stadium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.