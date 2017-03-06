Twins rally for walk-off win in 10th ...

Twins rally for walk-off win in 10th inning behind Adrianza, Gimenez

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Byron Buxton singled, doubled and made a dazzling diving catch to steal a hit, and Kyle Gibson and five relievers limited the Cardinals to just five hits on Monday. But the biggest hits of the day belonged to Twins infielder Ehire Adrianza, whose ninth inning, two-out single tied the game, and Chris Gimenez, whose two-out, 10th-inning single won it, 2-1 at Hammond Stadium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
News Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14) Feb '14 An Interested Obs... 1
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,177 • Total comments across all topics: 279,377,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC