Twins rally for walk-off win in 10th inning behind Adrianza, Gimenez
Byron Buxton singled, doubled and made a dazzling diving catch to steal a hit, and Kyle Gibson and five relievers limited the Cardinals to just five hits on Monday. But the biggest hits of the day belonged to Twins infielder Ehire Adrianza, whose ninth inning, two-out single tied the game, and Chris Gimenez, whose two-out, 10th-inning single won it, 2-1 at Hammond Stadium.
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
