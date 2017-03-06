Twins quartet departs to play in WBC '17
FORT MYERS, Fla. -- The clubhouse at Hammond Stadium was noticeably thinner on Monday, as left-hander Hector Santiago , right-hander Jose Berrios , left fielder Eddie Rosario and first baseman Kennys Vargas departed to join Team Puerto Rico in the The four players will train in Arizona before heading to Mexico, where their first game is on Friday against Venezuela in Jalisco.
