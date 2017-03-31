Twins not sure what to do with limping Kennys Vargas yet
Kennys Vargas was an extra batter for the Rochester side on Friday, though no official moves regarding his place on the Minnesota Twins' roster have been made. Vargas, a designated hitter and first baseman, is recovering after taking a foul ball off his left foot in last Saturday's exhibition game and could end up on the disabled list to start the season.
