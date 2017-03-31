Twins not sure what to do with limpin...

Twins not sure what to do with limping Kennys Vargas yet

Read more: TwinCities

Kennys Vargas was an extra batter for the Rochester side on Friday, though no official moves regarding his place on the Minnesota Twins' roster have been made. Vargas, a designated hitter and first baseman, is recovering after taking a foul ball off his left foot in last Saturday's exhibition game and could end up on the disabled list to start the season.

