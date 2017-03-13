Twins make first round of spring training cuts

With the season opener three weeks away, the Twins made their first round of roster cuts this morning, sending four pitchers to minor league camp: Stephen Gonsalves, Aaron Slegers, Mason Melotakis , and Fernando Romero . Stephen Gonsalves worked 3.1 innings so far in big league camp, and had yet to give up a hit, let alone a run.

