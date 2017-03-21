Twins lose to Phillies 9-5; Gibson yi...

Twins lose to Phillies 9-5; Gibson yields one run in five innings

10 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The Phillies whipped the Twins 9-5 on Tuesday, with 13 of the 14 runs scored over the final two innings of the game. Ehire Adrianza homered to right, Benji Gonzalez hit a RBI double and Eddy Rodriguez scored on a ground out to tie the game at 3-3.

