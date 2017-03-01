Twins lose No. 3 prospect Alex Kirill...

Twins lose No. 3 prospect Alex Kirilloff for season to Tommy John surgery

Twins outfield prospect Alex Kirilloff, the 15th overall pick last June's amateur draft, will undergo Tommy John surgery on his left elbow on March 8, the team announced Wednesday. Dr. David Altchek, the New York Mets' team physician, will perform the surgery to repair a partial tear in the ulnar collateral ligament.

