Twins' Kirilloff to have season-ending elbow surgery

Outfield prospect Alex Kirilloff, the Twins' first-round pick in the 2016 Draft, suffered a partial tear of his ulnar collateral ligament and will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on March 8. by MLBPipeline.com, suffered the injury on a throw during a game with Rookie-level Elizabethton on Aug. 28, general manager Thad Levine said. Kirilloff spent the offseason rehabbing after getting a platelet-rich plasma injection, but the symptoms returned while trying to throw this spring.

