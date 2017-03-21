Twins' Joe Mauer comes to a career cr...

Twins' Joe Mauer comes to a career crossroad

Read more: Star Tribune

Eight years removed from his last batting title and seven years after signing the contract that would define and test him, Mauer faces newly lowered expectations. Once revered as a player who could hit .300 while blindfolded, Mauer batted a career-low .261 last season while the Twins lost 103 games, also the worst mark of Mauer's tenure.

