Twins defeat Tampa Bay 9-4; Joe Mauer robbed of home run
Joe Mauer hit what appeared to be his first home run of the spring on Monday, but Tampa Bay center fielder Mallex Smith reached over the wall to prevent it. So Mauer instead collected his first RBI of 2017 a few innings later, knocking a single up the middle to score Ehire Adrianza and help the Twins rally past the Rays, 9-4 at Hammond Stadium.
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
