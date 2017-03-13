Twins defeat Tampa Bay 9-4; Joe Mauer...

Twins defeat Tampa Bay 9-4; Joe Mauer robbed of home run

10 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Joe Mauer hit what appeared to be his first home run of the spring on Monday, but Tampa Bay center fielder Mallex Smith reached over the wall to prevent it. So Mauer instead collected his first RBI of 2017 a few innings later, knocking a single up the middle to score Ehire Adrianza and help the Twins rally past the Rays, 9-4 at Hammond Stadium.

