Twins Day at Camp: Santana may leave to join Domincan Republic WBC team
An already shorthanded starting rotation, missing Jose Berrios and Hector Santiago because of the World Baseball Classic and Trevor May because of injury, might get positively threadbare this week. Ervin Santana, the Twins' Opening Day starter, could join the Dominican Republic's WBC team this week.
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
