Twins coach James Rowson tries to hel...

Twins coach James Rowson tries to help Miguel Sano take the next step

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: TwinCities

Three pitches into Miguel Sano's first at-bat Monday night, Ivan Nova hung a two-strike curveball that the young Twins slugger deposited onto the boardwalk beyond the left-field scoreboard. After circling the bases with his third homer this spring, Sano returned to the visiting dugout and lightly bumped fists with new Twins hitting coach James Rowson, who added a clap on Sano's broad shoulders for good measure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins (Sep '16) Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
News Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14) Feb '14 An Interested Obs... 1
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,398 • Total comments across all topics: 279,877,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC