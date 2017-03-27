Twins coach James Rowson tries to help Miguel Sano take the next step
Three pitches into Miguel Sano's first at-bat Monday night, Ivan Nova hung a two-strike curveball that the young Twins slugger deposited onto the boardwalk beyond the left-field scoreboard. After circling the bases with his third homer this spring, Sano returned to the visiting dugout and lightly bumped fists with new Twins hitting coach James Rowson, who added a clap on Sano's broad shoulders for good measure.
