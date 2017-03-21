Twins and Ryan Vogelsong end experiment
When reporters went into the Twins clubhouse during today's game to speak with starter Kyle Gibson , they noticed the locker that had belonged to veteran pitcher Ryan Vogelsong was empty and the name card removed. Sure enough, after the game, news came out that Vogelsong asked for, and received, his unconditional release.
