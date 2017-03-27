Twins aim for fast start to 2017 season

Twins aim for fast start to 2017 season

6 hrs ago

After an 0-9 start that essentially derailed their chances of competing in 2016, the Twins were sellers at the Trade Deadline last year after being buyers in the previous year, acquiring players who could help them this season, such as left-handers Hector Santiago and Adalberto Mejia . The Twins, though, are hoping for a better start and to avoid being sellers yet again this year, especially when it comes to second baseman Brian Dozier .

