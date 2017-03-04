Top of batting order remains a riddle for Minnesota Twins
For all the respect he's accorded in the Twins' clubhouse, Brian Dozier has never been privy to the optimal lineup projections produced regularly by Jack Goin's modest analytics department. "I didn't even know that," the Twins' second baseman said before Saturday's 6-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC