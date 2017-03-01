Them against the World: Twins prepare for World Baseball Classic
Pitcher Jose Berrios is one of four players on the Twins' 40-man roster departing spring training to play for Puerto Rico in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. In 2009, Puerto Rico reached the second round of the World Baseball Classic.
