The Twins attempted to acquire Jose Iglesias

6 hrs ago Read more: Twinkie Town

Last week, Jon Heyman dropped a little nugget of info in an article for FanRag Sports that the Twins had a brief pursuit of Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias. This is rather interesting considering the Twins already have Jorge Polanco as their starter with Eduardo Escobar , Ehire Adrianza , and Danny Santana all jockeying to be the backup, so why would the Twins show interest in yet another shortstop? Well, keep in mind what Derek Falvey and Thad Levine attempted to do all winter: trade Brian Dozier.

