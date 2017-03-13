The Mayor's Cup: Where did it come from and where did it go?
If you've been a big Twins or Red Sox fan sometime in the past thirty years, you've probably heard of the "Mayor's Cup." Roughly speaking, it is a coveted trophy passed between the Twins and the Red Sox each year during spring training depending on which team beat the other more times in their exhibition games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Twinkie Town.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC