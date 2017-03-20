The changing face of the Minnesota Twins

The changing face of the Minnesota Twins

If you think back about the Twins over the past five years, which player would you think of as the predominant face of the team? Justin Morneau ? Kevin Correia ? All-Star Kurt Suzuki? Brian Dozier ? Let's get real-we all know the actual answer. The fifth ever Twin to win the AL MVP award, the winner of the most batting titles as a catcher in the history of MLB, the guy who's currently pretty much tied with MLB Hall of Famer Kirby Puckett in career bWAR- Joe Mauer .

