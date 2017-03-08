Target Field to host Smooth Tour 2017 on July 29

The Twins are set to host their second concert of the year at Target Field, as Florida Georgia Line will be joined by Backstreet Boys, Nelly and Chris Lane on July 29, the club announced Tuesday. The event, which is part of the Smooth Tour 2017, will be held the day after Billy Joel plays at Target Field for the first time on July 28. The announcement was made on ABC's Good Morning America on Tuesday, and the Twins will announce ticket details at a later date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Twins.