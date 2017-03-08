Sticking with Twins, Ervin sees Classic foe anyway

Right-hander Ervin Santana opted not to pitch for the Dominican Republic in this year's World Baseball Classic, but he got a taste of international play on Thursday in the Twins' 10-7 win over Team Colombia at Hammond Stadium. Santana, coming off a career year in which he posted a 3.38 ERA in 30 starts, decided not to pitch in the Classic, as he wanted to put his focus toward a strong start to the season with the Twins.

