Sticking with Twins, Ervin sees Class...

Sticking with Twins, Ervin sees Classic foe anyway

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Minnesota Twins

Right-hander Ervin Santana opted not to pitch for the Dominican Republic in this year's World Baseball Classic, but he got a taste of international play on Thursday in the Twins' 10-7 win over Team Colombia at Hammond Stadium. Santana, coming off a career year in which he posted a 3.38 ERA in 30 starts, decided not to pitch in the Classic, as he wanted to put his focus toward a strong start to the season with the Twins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Twins.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
News Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14) Feb '14 An Interested Obs... 1
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,287 • Total comments across all topics: 279,441,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC