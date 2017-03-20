Souhan: The burden of proof: Twins' Buxton ready to show this will be his year
Byron Buxton batted third while wearing a Twins uniform for the first time Monday. After years of imagining what Buxton will become, Paul Molitor decided to paint a picture with his lineup card, momentarily thrusting Buxton into the position of responsibility to which he has long seemed bound.
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
