Souhan: Observations from spring training, a week from Opening Day
You hear two things around Twins camp when you ask about Glen Perkins: that he's behind on his rehabilitation schedule, and that nobody expects him to regain his closer's role. He's in the last year of his contract and is having trouble recovering from shoulder surgery.
