Santiago gives up two homers in return to Twins
Hector Santiago gave up four hits in four innings Saturday night in his return from the World Baseball Classic, but two of them were solo home runs. J.J. Hardy and Johnathan Schoop connected off the Twins lefthander, and Baltimore went on to a 6-3 victory at Ed Smith Stadium.
