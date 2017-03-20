Santana returns looking sharp as Twins, Orioles tie
Ervin Santana had no trouble picking right up where he left off, and the Twins' offense erupted for five runs in the second inning on Friday night. But Baltimore home runs in the sixth and seventh innings tied the game, and the teams finished in a 5-5 tie at Hammond Stadium.
