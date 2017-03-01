Sano's power potential on display vs. Toronto

After striking out in five straight at-bats and seven times in his first 10 at-bats this spring, Twins third baseman Miguel Sano joked Friday that anyone could strike him out. But Saturday was a new day, and Sano showed the other side of his offensive potential, going 2-for-3 with a towering two-run homer to left-center off Blue Jays right-hander Mike Bolsinger in a "Better at-bats today," Twins manager Paul Molitor said.

