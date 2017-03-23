Sale backed by big blasts, K's 6 in 5-inning shutout

Red Sox ace Chris Sale and Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson were sharp, as neither allowed a run, while Christian Vazquez connected on a three-run homer in the seventh to lead Boston to a 7-2 win on Sunday at Hammond Stadium. Vazquez smacked a three-run shot to left off reliever Ryan Pressly , who walked the first two batters of the inning.

