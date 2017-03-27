Ryan Pressly falls apart as Rays rally to tie Twins 6-6
The Rays scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth to erase a five-run deficit and tie the Twins 6-6 on Thursday. Twins reliever Ryan Pressly gave up four of the runs and got no outs in the inning in his final tuneup for the regular season.
