Rule 5 pick Justin Haley sticks in season-opening Minnesota Twins bullpen

Closing out his uneven spring with 5 2/3 scoreless innings provided enough ammunition for Rule 5 draft pick Justin Haley to make the Twins' Opening Day bullpen. Though his overall spring earned run average was 4.96 in nine outings, including two starts, the 25-year-old Haley will make the jump from Triple-A Pawtucket in the Boston Red Sox system.

