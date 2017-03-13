Roster questions getting answers at Twins' camp
The Twins are more than halfway through Spring Training, and the roster competitions are starting to take shape, especially with the news Saturday that Trevor May was diagnosed with a torn right ulnar collateral ligament and is expected to miss the season. May was the favorite for the fifth spot in the rotation; now it's more of an open race, with Jose Berrios considered the slight favorite.
