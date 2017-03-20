Rosario's sac fly sends PR to title game

Entering the World Baseball Classic championship round, Puerto Rico had been undefeated since falling to the Dominican Republic in the 2013 Classic final. Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario made sure the win streak continued on Monday night at Dodger Stadium, sending Puerto Rico back to the title game with an 11th-inning sacrifice fly for The 25-year-old native of Guayama came to the plate with one out and the bases loaded against 7-foot-1 right-hander Loek Van Mil .

