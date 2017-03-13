Q&A: Levine shares vision of Twins' future
Thad Levine had a great run with the Rangers as Jon Daniels' assistant general manager for more than a decade, but the 45-year-old has now traded in the Texas heat for a home in Minnesota after being hired as the Twins' new senior vice president and GM in November. Levine and Derek Falvey, Minnesota's new executive VP and chief baseball officer, are tasked with the challenge of turning around a Twins team that lost a Major League-high 103 games last season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC