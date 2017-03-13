Q&A: Levine shares vision of Twins' f...

Q&A: Levine shares vision of Twins' future

Thad Levine had a great run with the Rangers as Jon Daniels' assistant general manager for more than a decade, but the 45-year-old has now traded in the Texas heat for a home in Minnesota after being hired as the Twins' new senior vice president and GM in November. Levine and Derek Falvey, Minnesota's new executive VP and chief baseball officer, are tasked with the challenge of turning around a Twins team that lost a Major League-high 103 games last season.

