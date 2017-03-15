Puerto Rico wins clash with Dominicans at World Baseball Classic
Puerto Rico wins clash with Dominicans at World Baseball Classic Breaking down Tuesday's Pool F game of the World Baseball Classic between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nlP1Ff USA TODAY Sports' Jorge Ortiz takes a look at how the major teams will fare in the second round of the World Baseball Classic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC