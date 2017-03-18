Nick Gordon, Zack Granite lead second...

Nick Gordon, Zack Granite lead second round of Minnesota Twins cuts

9 hrs ago Read more: TwinCities

Former first-rounder Nick Gordon and Twins minor-league player of the year Zack Granite led Saturday's second round of cuts from Twins' big-league camp. Granite was optioned to Triple-A Rochester along with shortstop Engelb Vielma, catcher Mitch Garver and outfielder Daniel Palka.

