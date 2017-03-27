Nice Ride Minnesota headed for Monday...

Nice Ride Minnesota headed for Monday opening

Read more: Star Tribune

Baseball will be back Monday as the Minnesota Twins kickoff the 2017 season with a game at Target Field, but that's not the only season opener on the calendar that day. The folks at Nice Ride Minnesota are getting their 1,700 shiny green bikes out of storage and plan to have them available for riding by Monday, according to an announcement on its Facebook page.

