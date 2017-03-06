Nationals vs Twins: Grapefruit League GameThread - Tanner Roark's final tune-up before WBC...
In his last Grapefruit League outing before he starts for the U.S. against the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic on March 11th in Miami, FL, in a sold out game in Marlins Park, Tanner Roark is set to take on the Minnesota Twins this afternoon in West Palm Beach's Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Roark tossed three scoreless against the St. Louis Cardinals in his first Spring start last Saturday, striking out four and allowing two hits in a 37-pitch effort.
